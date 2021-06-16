Thursday, June 17
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Amber Lynn, 5 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Awesome Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon dance).
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Tristan Sheedlo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Brian and Marques from Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sincerely, Linus, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—Frank Martin Busch & The Names, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Rising Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Folk Circus, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Zach Goforth Trio, 6:30 p.m.
First National Bank & Trust, 345 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Frank & Co., 11:30 a.m. (Fridays in the Park).
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze-Revisited, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sista Sensia & Buds, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Whey Jennings, 6:30 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Willy Porter, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Brian and Marques from Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rough Riders, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Tim Moore and Hunter Blalock, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Toco Beach Steelpan, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Wayne Palskill, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Audiodrive, 7 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Lunar Lizard, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 4:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Special K, 6:30 p.m.
Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Party Marty, 1:01 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Amperage, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman Duo, 6 p.m.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Under Siege, 9 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 10 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mother Mercy, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave, Stoughton—Your Mom, 1:30 p.m.; Bree Morgan Reloaded, 4:30 p.m. (Taste of Stoughton).
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Cherokee Rose, 5 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute), 7 p.m.
Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 5 p.m. (Orfordville June Days).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Savoy, W4190 West End Road, Lake Geneva—The Bart Attacks, 6 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 4 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sorry, We’re Open, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 4:30 p.m. (Fish boil).
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Lunar Lizard, 3 p.m.
Comedy
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Milwaukee Comedy Troupe, 8 p.m.
Games
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—”Friends” trivia, 5 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, June 20
Music
The Abbey on Lake Geneva, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 12:30 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dave ‘n’ Andy, noon; Friends With Benefits, 3:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, noon.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bob, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Over The Limit, 12:30 p.m. (Orfordville June Days).
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Claire Kelly, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—2 AM, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Back 40, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington—Smooth Blues Band, 3 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Games
Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Bingo, 1 p.m. (Orfordville June Days).
Monday, June 21
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Tom Holland, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Heiser, 5 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 6:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Floyd & Associates, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—John Gay, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
Music
Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Panchromatic Steel Drum Band, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Andrew Tilander, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sam Guyton, 6 p.m.
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m. (Summer Solstice party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Amber Lynn, 5 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Back2Back, 5 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—BA Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.