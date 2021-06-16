170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, June 17

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Amber Lynn, 5 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Awesome Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m. (Bike night).

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon dance).

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Tristan Sheedlo, 6 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Brian and Marques from Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sincerely, Linus, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Music

Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—Frank Martin Busch & The Names, 6 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Rising Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Folk Circus, 6 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Zach Goforth Trio, 6:30 p.m.

First National Bank & Trust, 345 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Frank & Co., 11:30 a.m. (Fridays in the Park).

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze-Revisited, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sista Sensia & Buds, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Whey Jennings, 6:30 p.m.

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Willy Porter, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.

New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Brian and Marques from Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rough Riders, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Tim Moore and Hunter Blalock, 7 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Toco Beach Steelpan, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Wayne Palskill, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Music

Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Audiodrive, 7 p.m.

Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Lunar Lizard, 8 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 4:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Special K, 6:30 p.m.

Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Party Marty, 1:01 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Amperage, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman Duo, 6 p.m.

Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Under Siege, 9 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 10 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mother Mercy, 7 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.

Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.

Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave, Stoughton—Your Mom, 1:30 p.m.; Bree Morgan Reloaded, 4:30 p.m. (Taste of Stoughton).

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Cherokee Rose, 5 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute), 7 p.m.

Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 5 p.m. (Orfordville June Days).

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Savoy, W4190 West End Road, Lake Geneva—The Bart Attacks, 6 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 4 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sorry, We’re Open, 5 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 4:30 p.m. (Fish boil).

Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Lunar Lizard, 3 p.m.

Comedy

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Milwaukee Comedy Troupe, 8 p.m.

Games

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—”Friends” trivia, 5 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, June 20

Music

The Abbey on Lake Geneva, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 12:30 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dave ‘n’ Andy, noon; Friends With Benefits, 3:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, noon.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bob, 3 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Over The Limit, 12:30 p.m. (Orfordville June Days).

Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Claire Kelly, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—2 AM, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Back 40, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).

The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington—Smooth Blues Band, 3 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Games

Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Bingo, 1 p.m. (Orfordville June Days).

Monday, June 21

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Tom Holland, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Heiser, 5 p.m.

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 6:30 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Floyd & Associates, 6 p.m. (Bike night).

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—John Gay, 6 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Music

Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Panchromatic Steel Drum Band, 6:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Andrew Tilander, 5 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sam Guyton, 6 p.m.

Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m. (Summer Solstice party).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Amber Lynn, 5 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Back2Back, 5 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—BA Blues Band, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Rob Tomaro, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

