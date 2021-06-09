Thursday, June 10
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—James Crockett, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 5 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Ghost Writer, 6:30 p.m.
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 6246 E. Riverside Drive, Loves Park, Illinois—Minimal, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—When Pigs Fly, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Back 40, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon dance).
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Open mic with Steve Dean, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cosmic Endeavors Collective, 6 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Karen Shook, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Name That Tune, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Alabaster, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Liam Nugent, 6:30 p.m.
The Gobbler Theater, 350 N. Watertown St., Johnson Creek—Diamond Rio, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Earth to Clark, 8 p.m.
Grand Slam Sports Bar, 173 W. Grand Ave., Beloit—Over The Limit, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—DJ, 4 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Freitag of Back 40, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 AM, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kevin Troestler, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jonathan Polit, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam with G-Force, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Frank Martin Busch, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 1 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 5 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Gravity of Youth, 6:30 p.m.
Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Tim O’Grady, 4 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—G-Force, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Beer Nuts, 2 p.m.
Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois—Sean & Caleb from Miles Over Mountains, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.
In Good Spirits, W1909 Main St., Sullivan—Dirk Quinn Band, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, 15 Dodge St., Janesville—Frank & Co., 9 a.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Who’s Who and Back In Black, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Bad Medicine, 8:30 p.m.
The Lot, Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Craig Gerdes, 7:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Karen Shook, 4 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Zac Matthews, 3 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers Band, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Too Hype Crew, 7 p.m.
Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Jess Piano, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Three Thin Dimes, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, June 13
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, noon; Taylor & Von, 3:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cole Brandt, 1 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, noon.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Jackie Ernst, 1 p.m.
Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Bodhicitta, 4 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Trudell, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—D’Lite Duo, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with G-Force and special guest Johnny Payne, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, June 14
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Andrew Duncanson, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Drum Rave, 6:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Leaving JanesVegas, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Back2Back, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Danny Grams with Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Franchesco’s, 7128 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, Illinois—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Decade, 6 p.m.
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Cream City Slickers, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Amber Lynn, 5 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sincerely, Linus, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.