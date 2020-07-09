Thursday, July 9
Music
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mad City Funk, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles, 2:30 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Dueling Pianos with Piano Fondue, 7:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-oke, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Milkhouse Radio, 6 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Boogie Men, 7 p.m. (fireworks).
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Dem Horny Funkers, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Your Mom, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn and Molly Welch, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sonja White, 7:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—JPAC Improv Comedy Troupe, 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Robert J., noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 1 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pacific Coast Highway, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Cherokee Rose, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Jazz on the Patio, 3 p.m.
Games
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 13
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Mike Wheeler, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Drum Rave, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rough Rider, 6 p.m. (Rock County Cycles bike night).
Thursday
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Wildstreet, The Almas and Acyuta, 7 p.m.
Shaker’s Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, Stoughton—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Virtual
Janesville Performing Arts Center Virtual Venue session—Candace Griffin, 7 p.m. on JPAC Facebook page.