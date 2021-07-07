Thursday, July 8
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Cody Canada & The Departed, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Stranded Andy, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Back2Back, 5 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Mr. Meyers, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—The GoDeans, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Max Zubic, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag of Back 40, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Highlights Trio, 5 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Andrew Gelles, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sydney Hensen, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa & Coffey, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Solution, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Olive, 123 N. Main St., Janesville—Songa, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—UTR, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—The Novy Spinners, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles, 5 p.m.
Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson—Dem Horny Funkers, 4 p.m.; The Ides of March, 8 p.m.
Jones Pavilion, Riverside Park, Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Mas DJ, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Quest, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Bakers Union Band, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 6 p.m. (Rock the Grounds).
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Weber, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Blues Party, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Boogie Men, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—When Pigs Fly, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Petty Union, 6:30 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carroll & The Boys, 2 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Craig Baumann and Aaron Gardner, 6 p.m.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Conundrum, 8 p.m.
The Hub Cafe & Pub, 128 E. Madison St., Lake Mills—The Tooles, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 3 p.m.
Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson—John Pardi, 7 p.m.; Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—The Polloi, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Saddletramp, Mickey Magnum and 20-Watt Tombstone, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—In Spite of Ourselves, 4 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Mas DJ, 7 p.m. (Dance Contest).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 AM, 6 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Soul Sacrifice, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lathe, 7 p.m.
Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Stereotype, 9 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 3 p.m.; DJ, 5 p.m.; The Cuz, 8 p.m. (Rock the Grounds).
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn and Molly Welch, 4 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jeremiah Fox & The Odd Company Band, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca & The Grey Notes, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hungry Williams, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 1 p.m. (Help Us Camp! fundraiser).
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—DJ, 9 p.m. (Foam Party).
Games
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Star Wars trivia, 5 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, July 11
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor and Von, 3:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Friends, 3 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Matt Ray, 6 p.m. (Lake Geneva Live).
Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jackie Ernst, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Indigo Canyon, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Derrick Procell, 5 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—SuperTuesday, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Cherokee Rose, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 12
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Breezy Rodio, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m. (Music at the Marv).
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Baumann, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Folk’n Rock’n, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Swing Nouveau, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Paul Heiser, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel & Guests, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.