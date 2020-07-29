Thursday, July 30
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m. (Bike night).
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Trivia, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy’s Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Luau party).
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Blue Steel, 7 p.m. (River barge party).
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—B.A. Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—5th Gear, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 3 p.m. (Summer Bash).
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Big Shoes with Dave Potter, 7 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Ken E. Curtis, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s Jam Session, 4 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Blue Steel, 5 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Derek Ramnarace, noon.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Test 1..2 Band, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Ear Candy, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gaines & Wagoner Trio, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Joe Stamm Band acoustic trio, 1 p.m.
Virtual music
Saturday Serenades—Floyd & Associates, 6 p.m. (Streamed live on the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook page).
Sunday, Aug. 2
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brandon Beebe, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 1 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—BMFT, noon.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Dang-Its, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Come Together, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.