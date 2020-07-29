170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, July 30

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m. (Bike night).

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Trivia, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy’s Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Luau party).

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Blue Steel, 7 p.m. (River barge party).

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—B.A. Blues Band, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—5th Gear, 7 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 3 p.m. (Summer Bash).

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Big Shoes with Dave Potter, 7 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Ken E. Curtis, 6 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s Jam Session, 4 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Blue Steel, 5 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Derek Ramnarace, noon.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Test 1..2 Band, 7 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Ear Candy, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gaines & Wagoner Trio, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Joe Stamm Band acoustic trio, 1 p.m.

Virtual music

Saturday Serenades—Floyd & Associates, 6 p.m. (Streamed live on the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook page).

Sunday, Aug. 2

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brandon Beebe, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 1 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—BMFT, noon.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Dang-Its, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Come Together, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

