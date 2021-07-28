Thursday, July 29
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Hed PE, Dropout Kings, Draemora, Everyday Losers, Bring Down the Sky and Solar, 7 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Them Dirty Roses with The Allens Grove Band, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Georgia Rae Family Band, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—BCT, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—James Gibson, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Matthew Davies, 6 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 3 p.m.; Steve Meisner, 5 p.m.; The Kids from Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—JP Cyr & The Midnightmen, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Scarlet Morning and Infni, 8 p.m. (Bike Night).
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Blue Steel, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Blue Rhythm Duo, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting & Friends, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Bird and Bloom, 5 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Sieger with Robin Pluer, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Throwback Stereo, 6:30 p.m.
Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kararoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Sabre DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy—Andy Braun, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Jimmys, 7 p.m. (Support the Cause fundraiser).
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade Unplugged, 6 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Louie’s Tap House, 5689 Elevator Road, Roscoe, Illinois—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Monroe, 1717 Tenth St., Monroe—Random Maxx, 6:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co., 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Jack Farina Big Band, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kararoke, 4 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ, 7 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.; Runaway June, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Johnny Guarniari, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The MilBillies, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Danny Grams, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 7 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—Stereotype, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6:30 p.m.
Geneva Theatre, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Ludy & The Tunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Convoy, 8 p.m.
Hickory Hills Campground, 856 Hillside Road, Edgerton—Rainbow Bridge, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Joshua Michael Band, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Lunchmoney Bullies, 9:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Bree Morgan with Emily Knutson, 3 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 3 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Krushing Daffodils with The Kringe, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Tony Rocker, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Big Al Dorn, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 7 p.m. (Luau Party).
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 4 p.m.; Eddie Montgomery, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Savoy, W4190 West End Road, Lake Geneva—The Bart Attacks, 6 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Paul Zanello, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gianni Rome, 1 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gary McAdams Band, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Aug.1
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, noon; Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Dig-n-Kat’s, W1605 Highway F, Sullivan—Smooth Blues Band, 3 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—BCT, 2 p.m. (Pig Roast and Art Fair).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Danny Grams, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Decade, 3 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Emilie Grunfelder, 1 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—The Thompson Duo, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, 4 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Alison Margaret, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—John Gay, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Matthew Wundrow Band, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic comedy night, 8 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Mark Croft Band, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Just Dave, 6 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Burgundy Ties Duo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Bill Roberts Combo, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.