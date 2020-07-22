Thursday, July 23
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Best Practice, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Kelly from Merlot Ave. solo, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—David Hecht and the Who Dat Trio, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Joe Stamm Band, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 7:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 4:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m.
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Claire Kelly, noon.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 2 p.m. (Beach party).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Soul Inspirations, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Dirt Road Rebelz, 2 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, noon.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band and Family Acoustic Jam, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 A.M., 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 3 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Mike Stone, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Soggy Prairie Boys, 6 p.m.
Games
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Mark Croft Band, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 7 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.