Thursday, July 23

Music

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Best Practice, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Kelly from Merlot Ave. solo, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 6 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Jackie Ernst, 7 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—David Hecht and the Who Dat Trio, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Joe Stamm Band, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 7:30 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 4:30 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m.

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 9:30 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.

Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Claire Kelly, noon.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 2 p.m. (Beach party).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Soul Inspirations, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Dirt Road Rebelz, 2 p.m.

Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, noon.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band and Family Acoustic Jam, 2 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 A.M., 3 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 3 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Mike Stone, 1 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Soggy Prairie Boys, 6 p.m.

Games

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Mark Croft Band, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 7 p.m.

Games

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

