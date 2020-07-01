Thursday, July 2
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Merlot Ave., 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Lefty, Dale and friends jam, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Songa, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Brooke Nunn, 7 p.m.
Deusterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Gary the Band, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Black Alley Cats, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Triniadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Whiskey Farm, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike and Amy’s Karaoke, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Wayne Road, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 9 p.m.
Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 11 a.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & ‘Que, 124 N. St., Sharon—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Claire Kelly, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Oil Can Harry, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 4:30 p.m. (Fourth of July party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Allens Grove Band, 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Grass Attack, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Brian Thompson, noon.
Monday, July 6
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 7 p.m.
Villa Pizza, 214 Viking Drive, Orfordville—Lefty’s jam, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Music
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Lefty’s jam, 6 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.