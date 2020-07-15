Thursday, July 16
Music
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (bike night).
Shaker’s Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, Stoughton—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Virtual
Janesville Performing Arts Center Virtual Venue session—Candace Griffin, 7 p.m. on JPAC Facebook page.
Friday, July 17
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy’s Karaoke, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Good Karrma, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Pinky & The Brains, 6 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ & Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-oke, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bird Dog Blues Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—7 Seasons Deep and The Solution, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit and BCT, 2 p.m. (parking lot party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 7 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Rockford Wind Ensemble Clarinet Quartet, 11 a.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, noon p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Joe Stamm Band Acoustic Trio, 1 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (foam party).
Sunday, July 19
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 2 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Jason D. Petitt, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, noon.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Derek Ramnarace, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Oil Can Harry, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Stateline Playboys and Zweifel Brothers, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 20
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andy Duncanson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Acoustic, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kevin Schultz, 6 p.m. (bike night).
Thursday, July 23
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
Games
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.