Thursday, July 16

Music

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (bike night).

Shaker’s Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, Stoughton—Your Mom, 6 p.m.

Virtual

Janesville Performing Arts Center Virtual Venue session—Candace Griffin, 7 p.m. on JPAC Facebook page.

Friday, July 17

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy’s Karaoke, 6 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Good Karrma, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Pinky & The Brains, 6 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 6 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ & Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-oke, 7 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bird Dog Blues Band, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—7 Seasons Deep and The Solution, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit and BCT, 2 p.m. (parking lot party).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 7 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Rockford Wind Ensemble Clarinet Quartet, 11 a.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, noon p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Joe Stamm Band Acoustic Trio, 1 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (foam party).

Sunday, July 19

Music

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 2 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Jason D. Petitt, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, noon.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Derek Ramnarace, 1 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Oil Can Harry, 2 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Stateline Playboys and Zweifel Brothers, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andy Duncanson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Acoustic, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kevin Schultz, 6 p.m. (bike night).

Thursday, July 23

Music

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.

Games

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

