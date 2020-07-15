Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.