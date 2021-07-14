Thursday, July 15
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Swing Nouveau, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—G-Force, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Paul Heiser, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel & Friends, 6 p.m.
Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—The Rotation, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Brady Cooke, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Remedy, 7 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Jim Gaff, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jestin Jay Trio, 6:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—DJ, 4 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Ghosts in the Room, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Monroe Town Square, 1016 Sixteenth Ave., Monroe—Wheelhouse, 6:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Wingmen, 7 p.m.
Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 7:30 p.m. (Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Edison Blake, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade: Unplugged, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Whiskey Farm, 6 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
The Ware House, W5222 Highway KK, Monroe—Party Marty, 6:01 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Soggy Prairie Boys, 6 p.m. (Fish Boil).
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ethan Bell Band, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Crobot, Squidhammer, Strange Daze and Let Fate Decide, 7 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 1 p.m.; Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg, 6 p.m.
Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Jencks, 8:30 p.m.
Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, 352 Lake St. Fontana—Your Mom, 10:15 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Bodhicitta, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Loriann Bowdish, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Telstar. 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 6 p.m.
First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville—Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Paulie & The Pourboys, 6:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Local Waters Pub, 109 S. Third St., Watertown—Tim O’Grady & Jacob Vance, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Tony Ocean, 4 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—”Take Me Home”: John Denver tribute, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 3 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—PB&J, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Smart Mouth, 6 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—One Foot in the Groove, 7 p.m.
Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Granny Shot, 2:30 p.m.; Free Fallin’, 6:30 p.m.; Jerrod Niemann, 9:30 p.m. (Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—That Gurl, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Now, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Moon Gypsies, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, July 18
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 3:30 p.m.
Bennett’s Junction House, N3693 County J, Monroe—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 3 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.
DC Estate Winery, 8877 Stateline Road, Beloit—Kirstie Kraus, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 2 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Jon Stone Band, 1 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty, 2:01 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Prestijio, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Mark, Gretsch & Jen, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynn, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Zweifel Brothers Band and Stateline Playboys, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington—Smooth Blues Band, 3 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 19
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m. (Music at the Marv).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Doug Sheen, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Decade: Unplugged, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Rockford Wind Ensemble, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Harpo’s Revue, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Honeygoats, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Breadmen, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.