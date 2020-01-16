170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Jan. 16

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Rock

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Rachel Kilgour, 8:30 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Wood Chickens, 8 p.m.

Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County H, Lake Geneva—The Belle Weather and Andrew David Weber, 7 p.m. (Winter concert series).

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—That ’70s Guy, 4 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bobby Zonit & Offbeat, 7 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.

Piano

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Dueling Pianos by Piano Fondue, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—8 p.m.

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Rock

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Razors Edge, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Westview, 8:30 p.m.

Country rock

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Lunch Money?, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 9:30 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9:30 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Top Flight Band, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 9 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (White attire party).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan .19

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gramps With Amps, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9:30 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 20

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Billy Flynn, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Variety

Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

