Thursday, Jan. 16
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Rock
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Rachel Kilgour, 8:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Wood Chickens, 8 p.m.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County H, Lake Geneva—The Belle Weather and Andrew David Weber, 7 p.m. (Winter concert series).
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—That ’70s Guy, 4 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bobby Zonit & Offbeat, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Piano
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Dueling Pianos by Piano Fondue, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—8 p.m.
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Rock
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Razors Edge, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Westview, 8:30 p.m.
Country rock
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Lunch Money?, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 9:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9:30 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Top Flight Band, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 9 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (White attire party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan .19
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gramps With Amps, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 9:30 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Billy Flynn, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Variety
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.