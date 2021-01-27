170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Jan. 28

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

American Legion, 111 S. Second St., Delavan—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Music

Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Jake Williams, 6:30 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 6:30 p.m.

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stranded Andy, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—When Pigs Fly, 8 p.m.

Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva—Crazy Neighbor, 5 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham (The Horse), 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Weber. 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m. (Agrace fundraiser).

Saturday, Jan. 30

Music

Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Chris Kohn, 6:30 p.m.

Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Georgia Rae, 6 p.m.

Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 8 p.m. (Neon party).

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—David Mazzie’s Acoustic Experience, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eye Before You, 8 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford, 6 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 9:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 7:30 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Roundabouts, 5 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 4 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass, 3 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

