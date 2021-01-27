Thursday, Jan. 28
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
American Legion, 111 S. Second St., Delavan—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Music
Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Jake Williams, 6:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 6:30 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stranded Andy, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—When Pigs Fly, 8 p.m.
Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva—Crazy Neighbor, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham (The Horse), 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Weber. 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m. (Agrace fundraiser).
Saturday, Jan. 30
Music
Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Chris Kohn, 6:30 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Georgia Rae, 6 p.m.
Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 8 p.m. (Neon party).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—David Mazzie’s Acoustic Experience, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eye Before You, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 9:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 7:30 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Roundabouts, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 4 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass, 3 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.