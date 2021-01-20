Thursday, Jan. 21
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 5 p.m.
Good 2 Go, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, Bree Morgan, Alyssia Dominguez and Charlie Wiggins, 8 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ B-Lee, 9 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Improv Troupe, 8 p.m.
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Dale and Darrell from Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Jim & Bill’s Amazing Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Music
Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m., and Jake Williams, 6:30 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Dan Maguire, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Folk Service, 7 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—DJ Sirius, 8 p.m. (neon party).
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Merlot Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OGMC, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Indigo, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Afton Road, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Music
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.