Thursday, Jan. 21

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 5 p.m.

Good 2 Go, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, Bree Morgan, Alyssia Dominguez and Charlie Wiggins, 8 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ B-Lee, 9 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Comedy

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Improv Troupe, 8 p.m.

Music

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.

The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Dale and Darrell from Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Jim & Bill’s Amazing Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Music

Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m., and Jake Williams, 6:30 p.m.

Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Dan Maguire, 7 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Folk Service, 7 p.m.

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—DJ Sirius, 8 p.m. (neon party).

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Merlot Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OGMC, 7 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Indigo, 5 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Afton Road, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Music

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.

Games

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

