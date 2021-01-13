170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Jan. 14

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Heiser, 5 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Music

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kickin’ it With Kev, 6 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—The Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitt, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh from Cherry Pie, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends jam, 2 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—In Spite of Ourselves, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Mike Stone Trio, 5 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 7 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Music

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 5 p.m.

Good 2 Go, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, Bree Morgan, Alyssia Dominguez and Charlie Wiggins, 8 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

