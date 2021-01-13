Thursday, Jan. 14
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Heiser, 5 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kickin’ it With Kev, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—The Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitt, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh from Cherry Pie, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends jam, 2 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—In Spite of Ourselves, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Mike Stone Trio, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bill & Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 7 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Music
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 5 p.m.
Good 2 Go, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, Bree Morgan, Alyssia Dominguez and Charlie Wiggins, 8 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.