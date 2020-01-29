Thursday, Jan. 30
Country
Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Country
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
Blues
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 7 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Colin Brockwell, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—B-Side Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 575 Beloit Road, Belvidere, Illinois—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Michael James, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
UW-Whitewater at Rock County, Kirk Denmark Theatre, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—INDIBAND featuring Gas Can Alley, Candace Griffin, Robert Allen Project, Mystery Mirrors, Elmer & The Ceramic Trees, Ken Wagman, GoDeans, Aga, Steve Pease & SWINGfish, Andy Ellefson, Flat Spot and Bill Schyvinck, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton— Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—4 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Enuff Z’Nuff, Pump 5, The Rumours, Drama Queen, Elsie Binx and Solar, 7:15 p.m.
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.
Country
The Gobbler Theater, 350 N. Watertown St., Johnson Creek—Women of Country 2020 featuring Bree Morgan, Emily Knutson, Alyssia Dominguez, Melissa Childers, Brooke Ashley, Hannah Rose and Jeannette King, 6 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Honey Pies, 8:30 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Blind Date, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—High South Concert Series, 9:30 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Lunch Money?, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—High South Concert Series, 9:30 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Alice Howe with Freebo, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Variety
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 5:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 6 p.m.