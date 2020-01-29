170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Jan. 30

Country

Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Country

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.

Blues

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 7 p.m.

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Colin Brockwell, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—B-Side Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 575 Beloit Road, Belvidere, Illinois—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Michael James, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

UW-Whitewater at Rock County, Kirk Denmark Theatre, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—INDIBAND featuring Gas Can Alley, Candace Griffin, Robert Allen Project, Mystery Mirrors, Elmer & The Ceramic Trees, Ken Wagman, GoDeans, Aga, Steve Pease & SWINGfish, Andy Ellefson, Flat Spot and Bill Schyvinck, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton— Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—4 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Enuff Z’Nuff, Pump 5, The Rumours, Drama Queen, Elsie Binx and Solar, 7:15 p.m.

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.

Country

The Gobbler Theater, 350 N. Watertown St., Johnson Creek—Women of Country 2020 featuring Bree Morgan, Emily Knutson, Alyssia Dominguez, Melissa Childers, Brooke Ashley, Hannah Rose and Jeannette King, 6 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

Variety

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Honey Pies, 8:30 p.m.

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Blind Date, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—High South Concert Series, 9:30 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Lunch Money?, 7 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Ann, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—High South Concert Series, 9:30 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Comedy

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Alice Howe with Freebo, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Variety

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 5:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags