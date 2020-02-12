Thursday, Feb. 13
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Flaw, Gabriel & The Apocalypse, Jump The Fall, Go Play God, Saint Tragedy and Gain, 7 p.m.
Country
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Cellar Dwellers, 7 p.m. (Valentine’s Day dinner dance).
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Variety
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, Andy Prichard, Rachel Garcia, Kim Banis, Anson Obvious, Rob Schroeder and Mike Brose, 8:01 p.m.
The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona—Banana Wind, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mr. Pink, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Black Alley Kings, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 9:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Miscellaneous
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trixie Minx Top New Orleans Valentine’s Burlesque Show—7 p.m.
Karaoke
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mike & Amy, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Rock
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Audiodrive, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Hometown Sweethearts, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 4 p.m.
Variety
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—JP Cormier, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Catfire, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—KARL, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cruisin Round, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 7 p.m.
Miscellaneous
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trixie Minx Top New Orleans Valentine’s Burlesque Show—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Longhorn karaoke, 7 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 8 p.m. (Galentine’s Day party).
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Steve Peck, Gary McAdams, Bree Morgan, Tony Smith, Dave Tomten and Teresa Swetland, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Paul Bronson and Curt Lewis, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—No Static, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Jimmy Schwarz, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Variety
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Black Donnellys, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.