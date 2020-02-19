Thursday, Feb. 20
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Black Donnellys, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Old Guys, 7 p.m.
Country
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Variety
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Michael Rawls, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ernie Watts, Corky Siegel and Kalyan Pathak, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel, 9:30 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Bluegrass
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—The MilBillies and The Honeygoats, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud trivia, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Adema, Oblivion Zero, Dark Sun, Crowning the Tyrant and Solar, 9 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub Revised, 3515 County M, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m. (Mardi Gras party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Decade, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Country rock
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Love & Thunder, 9 p.m.
Classic oldies
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 5 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bill Conway, 4 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin and Alpha Stewart, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Sweet Delta Dawn, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Wolf Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 9:30 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Stand-up Confidential, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Mardi Gras party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Rockabilly
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 1 p.m. (Trash Bash).
Acoustic
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Sid and Steve, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Aaron & Trevor, 3 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—WJVL Battle of the Bands, 11 a.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Doiels, 3 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Jamie Campbell & Friends, 3 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—1 p.m. (2000s trivia).
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests Reverend Raven and Madison Slim, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens Trio with Evon Sams, 6 p.m.
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Monday Morning Dixieland Jazz Band, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 7 p.m.
Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, Zack D., Dan Lepian, and Brooke Nunn and Molly Welch, 7 p.m. (Rounds at the Lounge).
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.