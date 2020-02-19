170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Feb. 20

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Black Donnellys, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Old Guys, 7 p.m.

Country

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Michael Rawls, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ernie Watts, Corky Siegel and Kalyan Pathak, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel, 9:30 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Bluegrass

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—The MilBillies and The Honeygoats, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud trivia, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Adema, Oblivion Zero, Dark Sun, Crowning the Tyrant and Solar, 9 p.m.

Conroy’s Pub & Grub Revised, 3515 County M, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m. (Mardi Gras party).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Decade, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Country rock

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.

Country

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m.

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Love & Thunder, 9 p.m.

Classic oldies

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 5 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bill Conway, 4 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin and Alpha Stewart, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Sweet Delta Dawn, 6 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Wolf Band, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 9:30 p.m.

The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.

Comedy

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Stand-up Confidential, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Mardi Gras party).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Rockabilly

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 1 p.m. (Trash Bash).

Acoustic

Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Sid and Steve, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Aaron & Trevor, 3 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—WJVL Battle of the Bands, 11 a.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Doiels, 3 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Jamie Campbell & Friends, 3 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—1 p.m. (2000s trivia).

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests Reverend Raven and Madison Slim, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens Trio with Evon Sams, 6 p.m.

Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Monday Morning Dixieland Jazz Band, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 7 p.m.

Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, Zack D., Dan Lepian, and Brooke Nunn and Molly Welch, 7 p.m. (Rounds at the Lounge).

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

