Thursday, Feb. 4
Music
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 8 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Lan Solo, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Capt. Casey & The New Resolution Band and open mic, 5 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Severio Mancieri, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jamie Campbell and Friends, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Soundbox, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh from Cherry Pie, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ, 10 p.m. (EDM night).
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Music
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Kelly Schauf, 7 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke with Mike and Amy, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—deLaney, 7:30 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Convoy and Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m. (“Save Our City” COVID benefit).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 4 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Music
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Music
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.