170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Feb. 25

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Quaranteam, 7 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ/Karaoke with Longhorn, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80s, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Johnny Guarnieri, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m. (’90s vs. 2000 party)

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitt Band, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Georgia Rae and Mykal Baas, 6 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OMGC and Bootleg Soul, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Fifty One Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 1

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Comedy

Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ryan Webb, Alex Savant, Ray Wisbrock, Cody Miears and Jose Montero, 8 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Joel Brockwell, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags