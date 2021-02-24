Thursday, Feb. 25
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Quaranteam, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ/Karaoke with Longhorn, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80s, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirty Sheetz, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Johnny Guarnieri, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m. (’90s vs. 2000 party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitt Band, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Georgia Rae and Mykal Baas, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—OMGC and Bootleg Soul, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Fifty One Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, March 1
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Comedy
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ryan Webb, Alex Savant, Ray Wisbrock, Cody Miears and Jose Montero, 8 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Joel Brockwell, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.