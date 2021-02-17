Thursday, Feb. 18
Music
Bridge, 88 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Nashville-style writers round featuring Bree Morgan, Jeannette King, Zack Douglas and Rolland Bell, 8 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Solar Acoustic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Tierra Cali, 8 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Sean Lehr, 9 p.m. (pajama party).
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Distilled, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 7 p.m.
Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey, 9 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Brian Steenstry, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Music
Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m., and Patrick Van Bibber, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—John Gay, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Folk Service, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn Karaoke/DJ, 7 p.m. (Mardi Gras party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Head North, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman Duo, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Dynamic Duo and Band Aged, 3 p.m. (Concert for the Cure VII).
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Mike Stone, Laura Stone, Tommy Purcell, Tyler Hanson and more, 6 p.m. (Phoenix Park Bandshell fundraiser).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Two County Lines, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—That Gurl, 5 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Chris-Mas Karaoke/DJ, 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Plaza de Toros Mexico, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Los Inquietos Del Norte, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with G-Force, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Games
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Music
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m. (National Margarita Day).
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mr. Brew’s Taphouse, 201 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitte, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Little Miss Whiskey, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.