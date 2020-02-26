Thursday, Feb. 27
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 7 p.m.
Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m. (Rounds at the Lounge).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Caroline’s Spine, Outdrejas, Wise Jennings and Acyuta, 8 p.m.
Country
Scoreboard, 100 Merchant Row, Milton—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer King Duo, 7 p.m.
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—William Purvis Band, 8 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Party Marty, 7:01 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (members and guests only).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 9:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jay Jestin Trio, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Improv Comedy Troupe, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
The Depot Cafe, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic night, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Another Lost Year, Cold Kingdom, Let Fate Decide, Bury the Enemy and Inbound, 8 p.m.
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m. (Leap year party).
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Flannel Daze, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Country
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Classic oldies
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Blues Band, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight, 9 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Koch-Marshall Trio with Mark Joseph and American Soul, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick and Rise, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 6 p.m. (Agrace Sips & Sounds).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9:30 p.m.
Rockton Inn Pub & Grub, 102 E. Main St., Rockton, Illinois—Party Marty, 3:01 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money?, 2 p.m. (Wiggy’s two-year anniversary).
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Country
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Blues
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 3 p.m.
Variety
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Corey Hart, 2 p.m.
Big band
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 2
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Trivia
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville—6 p.m. (Nerd trivia).
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E, Janesville—7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.