170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Feb. 27

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 7 p.m.

Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m. (Rounds at the Lounge).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Caroline’s Spine, Outdrejas, Wise Jennings and Acyuta, 8 p.m.

Country

Scoreboard, 100 Merchant Row, Milton—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer King Duo, 7 p.m.

Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—William Purvis Band, 8 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Party Marty, 7:01 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (members and guests only).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hitch’d, 9:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jay Jestin Trio, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Improv Comedy Troupe, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

The Depot Cafe, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic night, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Another Lost Year, Cold Kingdom, Let Fate Decide, Bury the Enemy and Inbound, 8 p.m.

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m. (Leap year party).

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Flannel Daze, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

Country

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.

Classic oldies

The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Frank & Co. Band, 7 p.m.

Blues

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Blues Band, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight, 9 p.m.

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Koch-Marshall Trio with Mark Joseph and American Soul, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick and Rise, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 6 p.m. (Agrace Sips & Sounds).

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9:30 p.m.

Rockton Inn Pub & Grub, 102 E. Main St., Rockton, Illinois—Party Marty, 3:01 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 7 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money?, 2 p.m. (Wiggy’s two-year anniversary).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Country

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Blues

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 3 p.m.

Variety

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Corey Hart, 2 p.m.

Big band

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Trivia

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville—6 p.m. (Nerd trivia).

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E, Janesville—7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags