Thursday, Dec. 5
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—M.O.D. Classic, Skarhead, Court Caust and Rhetoric Vendetta, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Crobot, ‘68, Revolution-X, L.I.F.E. and Bourbon House, 8 p.m.
Country
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Cellar Dwellers, 7 p.m.
Rockabilly
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ross Meyers, 7 p.m. (End of prohibition party).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Don Gay, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 8 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.
Reggae
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Unity the Band, 9 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Luxury Friday).
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Rock
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 10 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.
Country rock
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—90 Proof with Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Variety
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Guild, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bo Ramsey, 8:30 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 3515 County M, Edgerton—Back Alley Kings, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 9:30 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Lunch Money?, 3 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Ritch Henderson, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Milkhouse Radio, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Charlie Kojis and Elliott Threatt, 5:30 p.m. (NAMI Rock County fundraiser).
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Country
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Variety
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Rye Davis, 3 p.m.
Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.
Jazz
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Badger High School jazz ensemble, 4 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Mr. G’s Birthday Jam and 1st Pajama Jam, 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andrew Diehl, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.