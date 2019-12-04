170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Dec. 5

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—M.O.D. Classic, Skarhead, Court Caust and Rhetoric Vendetta, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Crobot, ‘68, Revolution-X, L.I.F.E. and Bourbon House, 8 p.m.

Country

Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Cellar Dwellers, 7 p.m.

Rockabilly

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ross Meyers, 7 p.m. (End of prohibition party).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Don Gay, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 8 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.

Reggae

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Unity the Band, 9 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Luxury Friday).

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Rock

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 10 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.

Country rock

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—90 Proof with Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.

Variety

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Guild, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bo Ramsey, 8:30 p.m.

Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 3515 County M, Edgerton—Back Alley Kings, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 9:30 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Lunch Money?, 3 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Ritch Henderson, 8 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Milkhouse Radio, 7 p.m.

Comedy

The Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Charlie Kojis and Elliott Threatt, 5:30 p.m. (NAMI Rock County fundraiser).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Country

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Variety

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Rye Davis, 3 p.m.

Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.

Jazz

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Badger High School jazz ensemble, 4 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Mr. G’s Birthday Jam and 1st Pajama Jam, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andrew Diehl, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

