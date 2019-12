Thursday, Dec. 19

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—David Huckfelt, Erik Koskinen and Peter Mulvey, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Pops and Peterman, 7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 8 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Country

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m. (Christmas concert).

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Bree Morgan, 4:30 p.m.

Acoustic

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 4 p.m. (Teacher Appreciation Day).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Krause Family Band, 8 p.m. (Christmas show).

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Earth to Clark, 8 p.m. (Toy drive event).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force, 8 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty and Moore, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—That 70s Guy, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Smokin’ and Stranded, 7 p.m.

Polka

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—9 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Rock

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Rev 21, 5 p.m. (Project 16:49 and Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin fundraiser).

Rockabilly

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley and Bruce Humphries, 6 p.m. (Rock-a-billy Around the Christmas Tree party).

Country

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Blue Steel, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jeanne Marshall Bindley, 4 p.m.

Variety

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m. (Christmas party).

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Your Mom, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The North Westerns, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—DJ B-Lee, 10 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Winter Bash).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Paul Cebar and Katie Dahl, 7:30 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Denny “Diamond” Svehla, 2 p.m. (Cherry, Cherry Christmas event).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—1 p.m. (“Seinfeld” trivia).

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andy Duncanson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Variety

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Suzy Baldwin, Nico Rocer, Tim Breidenstein, Trina Marie and Tim O’Grady, 6:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve Eve party).

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m. (Christmas DJ battle).

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Holiday music

Sandee’s Thai Fusion, 12 S. Main St., Janesville—Fran and Jordan, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No events listed