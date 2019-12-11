Thursday, Dec. 12
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Lazersnake, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Easy listening
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—John Ludy Puleo, 5 p.m.
Comedy
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Jose Montero, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Country
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Bree Morgan, 9:30 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Zac Matthews Band, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ryan Mauer, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Shelley Faith, 6 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 9 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Jake O’ and Wolves With Virginia, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band with Eddie Rivers, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Rap
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Cartier Slick, Big Mula, Blazo and DJ Audiboi, 9 p.m.
Country
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues D-Lux, 7 p.m.
Shaker’s Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, Stoughton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath Band, 7 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m. (Winter bash).
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight Band, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Charlie Wiggins, 2 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—The Mascot Theory, Kerosene Kites and Lost Lakes, 7:30 p.m. (Holiday Harmonies).
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Lou Dog, 9 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m. (Holiday sweater party).
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Country
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 3:30 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ it with Kev, 4 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Orchestra
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. (Songs of the Season).
Piano
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville—Sam Hansen, 4 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter open jam, 8 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.