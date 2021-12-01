Thursday, Dec. 2
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Kyle & The Sax, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 1-3 p.m. (Afternoon dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—B3Groove, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Harmonious Wail, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns and Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge—Jackie Ernst, 5:30 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Shifty Shafer, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m. (Holidazzle).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Decade, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Marques Morel, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—SoundBox, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—From Sinatra to the ‘60s, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—A Rose Among Thorns, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Taylor Schereck, 6 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim Breidenstein, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—John Gay, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m. (Milton Area Youth Center fundraiser)
Saturday, Dec. 4
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sway Wild featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sharing Wednesday with special guest Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Blue Rhythm Duo, 4 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Damage Control, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Leaving Scarlett, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Listening party, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Time & Gravity, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton—Asleep At The Wheel, 7:30 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Music
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Back2Back, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil Trumpy & The Boys, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vintage Country & Bluegrass Jam, 12 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Frank Martin Busch & The Names, 1 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ludy & the Tunes, 5 p.m. (Christmas show).
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m. (Mr. G’s Birthday Pajama Jam).
Monday, Dec. 6
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic comedy, 8 p.m. (Laugh Your Glass Off).
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kerosene Kites Duo, 7 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m..
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Cody Lee Moomey, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kevin Wypiszynski, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Riddle Me This, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.