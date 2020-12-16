Thursday, Dec. 17
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Music
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Ethan Bell Band, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Decade, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham (The Horse), 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Zaido Cruz, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Music
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—When Pigs Fly, 5 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Merlot Avenue, 7 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Un-Hich’d, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ Jones, 9 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money?, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 3 p.m. (Meet and greet with Santa).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Games
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m. (Ugly sweater party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.