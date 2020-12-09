170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Dec. 10

Music

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Music

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris Smith, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Duo, 8 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Christmas trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Music

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Karaoke, 8 p.m.Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Yuri Rashkin, 2 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Amperage, 8 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Music

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

