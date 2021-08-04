Thursday, Aug. 5
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Tony Ocean with Bill Seritella, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Kevin & Greg, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Bill Roberts Combo, 6 p.m.
Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—Mannish Boys Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira Deboer, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.
Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gary the Band, 4:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Pease, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, The LOT, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Songwriters Song Swap featuring Rick Huckaby, Dan Olsen, Tony Smith and Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Sunset Stripped, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ben Merens, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Frank Whiting & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
First National Bank, 345 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Frank & Co., 11:30 a.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—SoundBox, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Rat Baxter, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mixtape MKE, 7 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Once Around, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Sunshine Brewing Co., 121 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Tooles, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Driveway Thriftdwellers, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Lou Shields, 1 p.m.; Lunar Lizard, 3:30 p.m.; Joseph Huber, 6 p.m.; them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m. (Grassfest).
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, The LOT, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, Rick Huckaby, Dan Olsen and Sack of Lions, and Baseline Normal, 4 p.m. (A Night of Bands 2021).
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—John Gay, 5 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jim Craig, Mark Dvorack and Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Thirsty Boots, 6:30 p.m.
Geneva Theatre, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Blueshift Big Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carroll jam session, 2 p.m.
Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City—Bodhicitta, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 5 p.m.
Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—When Pigs Fly, 3 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Ludy, 4 p.m.
Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Andy Braun, 3 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Petty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—DJ Sirius, 9 p.m. (Foam Party).
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon; Shelly Faith, 3:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Folk Circus, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Cherry Pie, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Party Marty, 3:01 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Dirty Boogie, 1 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Trudell, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Anderlik, Otto and Church, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam featuring Johnny Payne, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Dang-Its, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 1 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 6:30 p.m. (Music at the Marv).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Myles Wangerin, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Music
Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 6:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Rockford Wind Ensemble, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 12
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeffrey Foucault, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Piper Road Spring Band, 6:30 p.m. (Concerts on the Lawn).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Samuel McClain, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.