170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Aug. 5

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Tony Ocean with Bill Seritella, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Kevin & Greg, 6 p.m.

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Bill Roberts Combo, 6 p.m.

Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton—Mannish Boys Blues Band, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira Deboer, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.

Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gary the Band, 4:30 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Pease, 6 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, The LOT, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Songwriters Song Swap featuring Rick Huckaby, Dan Olsen, Tony Smith and Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Sunset Stripped, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ben Merens, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Frank Whiting & Friends, 6:30 p.m.

First National Bank, 345 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Frank & Co., 11:30 a.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—SoundBox, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Rat Baxter, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mixtape MKE, 7 p.m.

Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Once Around, 7 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

Sunshine Brewing Co., 121 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Tooles, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Driveway Thriftdwellers, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Lou Shields, 1 p.m.; Lunar Lizard, 3:30 p.m.; Joseph Huber, 6 p.m.; them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m. (Grassfest).

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, The LOT, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, Rick Huckaby, Dan Olsen and Sack of Lions, and Baseline Normal, 4 p.m. (A Night of Bands 2021).

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—John Gay, 5 p.m.

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jim Craig, Mark Dvorack and Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.

Casey’s Pub, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Thirsty Boots, 6:30 p.m.

Geneva Theatre, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Blueshift Big Band, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carroll jam session, 2 p.m.

Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City—Bodhicitta, 8 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 5 p.m.

Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—When Pigs Fly, 3 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 8 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Ludy, 4 p.m.

Minhas Kitchen & Winery, 1404 Thirteenth St., Monroe—Andy Braun, 3 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Petty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.

Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—DJ Sirius, 9 p.m. (Foam Party).

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon; Shelly Faith, 3:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Folk Circus, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Cherry Pie, noon.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.

Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Party Marty, 3:01 p.m.

Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Dirty Boogie, 1 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Trudell, 3 p.m.

Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Anderlik, Otto and Church, 5 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam featuring Johnny Payne, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.

Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Dang-Its, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).

VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 1 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 6:30 p.m. (Music at the Marv).

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Myles Wangerin, 6 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Music

Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 6:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.

Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Rockford Wind Ensemble, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 12

Music

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeffrey Foucault, 8 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Piper Road Spring Band, 6:30 p.m. (Concerts on the Lawn).

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Samuel McClain, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you