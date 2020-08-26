Thursday, Aug. 27
Music
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Open jam, 6 p.m.
truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Music
Alta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Rising Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Un-Hich’d, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside St., Stoughton—Lisa B., 5 p.m. on the patio.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Frank Martin Busch, 7 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Mark Joseph, Dropbear Collective and Bobby Zonit, 4 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cyndi Meyer, 8 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 8 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Take Note, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 4 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles, 3 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Frank & Co. Band, 9 a.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Tim Rusch Steel Drum, noon.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 5 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—SuperTuesday, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cork & Bottle String Band, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, 3:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, noon
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Games
The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 8:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Thursday, Sept. 3
Music
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.