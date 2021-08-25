170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Aug. 26

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Back2Back, 5 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Kranky’s Pub & Grill, W8546 Highway 12, Fort Atkinson—Sinatra to the ‘60s, 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel & Guests, 6 p.m.

Rotary Park, 301 S. Gardner Ave., Jefferson—The Now, 7 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.

Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Tim O’Grady, 5:30 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Magpie Twitch, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Karen Johnson, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pitman, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Pete Henry, 6:30 p.m.

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Cellar Dwellers Country Band, 5:30 p.m. (Dinner & Dance).

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirtee Sheetz, 7 p.m.

Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy—John Gay, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Copper Box, 7 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—That Gurl, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 4 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave McCoy, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Xavier Lynn and Stackhouse, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

The Ware House, W5222 Highway KK, Monroe—Party Marty, 6:01 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—5th Gear, 7 p.m.

Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Merlot Avenue, 7 p.m.

Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5:30 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Foreign Natives, 6:30 p.m.

East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 6 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville—Villanueva Trio, 1 p.m. (Janesville Jazz Fest).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Back Alley Kings, 4 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 3 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Clove, 9 p.m.

The LOT, Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Shannon Lawson with Rainbow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Blame the Drummer, 4 p.m.

New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus—Railhopper, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 3 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Party Obvious, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—The Prince Experience, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois—Miles Over Mountains, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.

Rascal’s, 5223 Torque Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Conway Family, 4 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ivy Ford Band, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Anne, 4 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 6 p.m.

Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Over The Limit, 3 p.m. (Corn Boil).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 11 a.m.; Exit Plan, 6 p.m. (Keeping the Dream Alive fundraiser).

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon; Evan Pingel, 3:30 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cole Brandt, 1 p.m.; Frank Whiting & Friends, 6 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.

Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Your Mom, 1 p.m.

George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay—The Bacon Brothers, 4 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band with Eddie Rivers, Beezer Ferguson, Shawna Moore-Schultz, Stephen Dougherty, Julia Kasprzak, Frank James, Glen Moore Jr., Jackie Marie, Dave Potter, Steve Peck and more, 3 p.m. (Stateline Country Showcase).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Keith & The Classics, 1 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 2 p.m.

Louie’s Tap House, 5689 Elevator Road, Roscoe, Illinois—That Gurl, noon.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Trudell, 3 p.m.

Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jess Meuse, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 AM, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 2 p.m.

Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Harlan Jefferson, 5 p.m.

The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut, Burlington—Sunshine Strings, 3 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Cherry Pie, 2 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.

Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan Trio, 3 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Jason D. Petitt, 5 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends featuring Billy Flynn, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Prone to Sorrow, 6:30 p.m. (Music at The Marv).Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tom & Evan Leahy, 6 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Villa Pizza, 214 Viking Drive, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Music

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—King Sies Fries, 6 p.m.

Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Rob Tomaro and Angela Licary, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Brass Knuckles, 6 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinoza & Coffey, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

