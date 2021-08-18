Thursday, Aug. 19
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Petty Union, 8 p.m. (Venetian Festival).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kenny James & Friends, 5 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Beth Kille, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bree Morgan, 5 p.m.
Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Frank & Co., 5 p.m. (Nights on Festival).
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Whiskey Belles, 7 p.m.
Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—The OBs, 6 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Noah Berghammer, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Piper Road, 8:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Lunchmoney Bullies, 8 p.m. (Venetian Festival).
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band featuring Tony Scodwell, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party); Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, The Blues Disciples, Mike Wheeler and The Chicago Diamonds, The Belairs and Altered Five Blues Band, 5 p.m. (Lake Geneva Blues Fest).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Julius Bindrim, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Little Miss Whiskey and BMFT, 7 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Wise Jennings and Party Marty, 6:01 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Blue Steel, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Stella & Me, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Paul Filipowicz and his Live Wire Blues Power Band, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Brido with Loriann Bowdish, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Music
Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County D, Belleville—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Love Monkeys, 7 p.m.
Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—The Dawg Bones, 2 p.m.
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 1 p.m.; Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Shuffle This, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jason D. Pettit, 10 a.m.; John Gay, 12:30 p.m.; The Driftless, 3 p.m.; Bill Camplin Band, 8:30 p.m. (Rhythm on the River Remix).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jenny H, 7 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Rock Central, noon; Big Al Wetzel Band, 3 p.m.; Too Hype Crew, 8 p.m. (Venetian Festival).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carrell jam session, 2 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Paul Rebek, Ron Beckman, Tyler Famularo and Tom Spolar, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 3 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Frank & Co., 9 a.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—The Spectaculars, The Hungry Williams, The Ivy Ford Band, Selwyn Birchwood and Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials, noon. (Lake Geneva Blues Fest).
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Baker’s Union, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Tony Ocean, 4 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—OGMC, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Love Monkeys, 7 p.m.; Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (‘70s Party).
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Heartless, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Sam Huffman, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Spoondoggers, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Genoa City—Under Siege, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Brooke Nunn, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Roundabouts, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Smart Mouth, 2 p.m.
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdock and The Imperfect Strangers, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Under Siege, 2 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Laughs on the Go stand-up, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, noon; Brandon Beebe, 3:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Lake Geneva House of Music, noon; Dirty Canteen, 8 p.m. (Venetian Festival).
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Thompson Duo, 1 p.m. (Larry Morgan benefit).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Acoustic Combo, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Overtime and The Blue Collar Soldiers Band, Jake LaCoste and Austin Martin, 6 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—Bare Bonez, 1 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Walski, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Derrick Procell, 5 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 1 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Waterfront, The Abbey on Lake Geneva, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana—Big Al Wetzel Band, 12:30 p.m.
The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington—Smooth Blues Band, 3 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends with Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m. (Music at The Marv).
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Music
Menhall Pavilion, Central Park, 310 N. Main St., Edgerton—Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—BrooklyInn Marti, 6 p.m.
Tallman Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Jeremiah Fox and The Odd Company, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Open mic with Party Marty, 8:01 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel & Guests, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.