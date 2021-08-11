170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Aug. 12

Music

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeffrey Foucault, 8 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Geoff Landon and Friends, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).

Geneva Theatre, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Simply Elton, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.

Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Jim Hudson, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Samuel McClain, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sydney Hensen, 5 p.m.Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2 AM, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Georgia Rae Family Band, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pitman, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Rudy and Vee, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Sista Sensi and The Buds, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.

Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Harlan Jefferson, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Fast Heart Mart, 6 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 5 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Mr. Blotto, Bono Brothers and Concrete Roots, 5 p.m. (Geneva Jam).

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 575 Beloit Road, Belvidere, Illinois—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Merlot Avenue, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Piper Road Spring Band, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Milwaukee Mike and The Mob, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Ed Chapman and Danny Grams, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Comedy

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Comedy Improv Troupe, 7:30 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Rising Phoenix, 7 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Enuff Z’Nuff, Siin and Electric Evolution, 6 p.m.

Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk RV Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—The Decade, 7 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Shotgun Jane, 9 p.m.

Brodhead Town Square, 900 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Madison County, 7:30 p.m. (Covered Bridge Days).

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Rolling Whiskey, 7 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Dead Man’s Hand, 4 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.

Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 5:30 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company, 6:30 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Leaving Scarlet, 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman and Matt Ruthenberg, 6 p.m.

Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Under Siege, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 3 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Roadhouse Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 3 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jimmy Nick, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys with Westside Andy, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—E is for Epic, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.

Rotary Park, 301 S. Gardner Ave., Jefferson—Vaneskes, noon; Swing Crew, 3 p.m.; Bree Morgan Reloaded, 6:30 p.m. (Goat Fest).

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, noon.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 4:30 p.m. (Corn Boil).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Under Siege, 3 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 8 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Foam Party).

Games

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brooke and Molly, noon; Taylor and Von, 3:30 p.m.

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.

Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—That Gurl, 3 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—No Static, 3 p.m.

Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 11:30 a.m.

Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Party Marty, 1:01 p.m.

Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 1 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Hucksters, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Cherry Pie Duo, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.

Lakeview Campground and Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bob, 3 p.m.

Riverside Park, 2600 Parkside Drive, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 11 a.m.; Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m. (Lions Chicken Roast).

Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—D’Lite Duo, 5 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G featuring Rob Hoium, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Brodhead Community Band, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Zweifel Brothers Band, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Games

American Legion, 3913 Highway 213, Orfordville—Bingo, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday with Dave Potter and Omar Coleman, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Music

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Stateline Jazz Band, 6:30 p.m. (Music at The Marv).

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dan Kolesari, 6 p.m.

Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Music

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Staines, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Taylor and Von, 6 p.m.

Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Wisconsin Wind Orchestra, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Beth Kille, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bree Morgan, 5 p.m.

Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

