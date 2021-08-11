Thursday, Aug. 12
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeffrey Foucault, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Geoff Landon and Friends, 6 p.m. (Concerts in the Park).
Geneva Theatre, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Simply Elton, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Jim Hudson, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Samuel McClain, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sydney Hensen, 5 p.m.Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2 AM, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 5 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Georgia Rae Family Band, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pitman, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Rudy and Vee, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Sista Sensi and The Buds, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Harlan Jefferson, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Fast Heart Mart, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 4 p.m. (Dance Party).
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Mr. Blotto, Bono Brothers and Concrete Roots, 5 p.m. (Geneva Jam).
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 575 Beloit Road, Belvidere, Illinois—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Merlot Avenue, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Piper Road Spring Band, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Milwaukee Mike and The Mob, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Ed Chapman and Danny Grams, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Comedy Improv Troupe, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Rising Phoenix, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Enuff Z’Nuff, Siin and Electric Evolution, 6 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk RV Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—The Decade, 7 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Busker, 5:30 p.m.
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Shotgun Jane, 9 p.m.
Brodhead Town Square, 900 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Madison County, 7:30 p.m. (Covered Bridge Days).
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Rolling Whiskey, 7 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Dead Man’s Hand, 4 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 5:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Leaving Scarlet, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Scott Huffman and Matt Ruthenberg, 6 p.m.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Under Siege, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 3 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Roadhouse Chiefs, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 3 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jimmy Nick, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys with Westside Andy, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—E is for Epic, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Todd Steffenhagen, 7 p.m.
Rotary Park, 301 S. Gardner Ave., Jefferson—Vaneskes, noon; Swing Crew, 3 p.m.; Bree Morgan Reloaded, 6:30 p.m. (Goat Fest).
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, noon.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 4:30 p.m. (Corn Boil).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Under Siege, 3 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—DJ Chris-Mas, 8 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Foam Party).
Games
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brooke and Molly, noon; Taylor and Von, 3:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—That Gurl, 3 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—No Static, 3 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Chris Kohn, 11:30 a.m.
Friendly Inn, 1335 Seventeenth St., Monroe—Party Marty, 1:01 p.m.
Gordy’s Boat House Bar & Restaurant, 336 Lake Ave., Fontana—Jackie Ernst, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Hucksters, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Cherry Pie Duo, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
Lakeview Campground and Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bob, 3 p.m.
Riverside Park, 2600 Parkside Drive, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 11 a.m.; Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m. (Lions Chicken Roast).
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—D’Lite Duo, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G featuring Rob Hoium, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Brodhead Community Band, 6 p.m. (Twilight in the Park).
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Zweifel Brothers Band, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Games
American Legion, 3913 Highway 213, Orfordville—Bingo, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday with Dave Potter and Omar Coleman, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Music
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Stateline Jazz Band, 6:30 p.m. (Music at The Marv).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dan Kolesari, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Staines, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Taylor and Von, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Wisconsin Wind Orchestra, 5 p.m. (Artrageous Wednesdays).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Palpable Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Galaxy, 2-4 p.m. (Afternoon Dance).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Beth Kille, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bree Morgan, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.