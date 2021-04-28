Thursday, April 29
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Eclectic Red, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—JGold Trio, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—John Gay, 5 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Name That Tune, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Adam Bartels Band, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sista Sensia & Buds, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Soundbox, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, The Horse, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kararoke, 4 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Leo Fron, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, Lines of Loyalty and Mile 134, 9 p.m.
Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Eclectic Red, 11 a.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Folk Circus, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Andy Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—HoneyFingers, 4 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Knucklehead Pub, 100 South Road, Eagle—The Decade, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers Band, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Kevin & Greg, 4 p.m.; Matt Z, 5:30 p.m.; OGMC, 7 p.m.; Bootleg Soul, 8:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Paul Flipowicz, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The North Westerns, 4 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 2
Music
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 2 p.m. (Arts/crafts fair and pig roast).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kickin’ It With Kev, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 3
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with Dave Potter featuring Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 8 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—John Gay, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Wingmen, 6 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa & Coffey, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike night).
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Ghostwriter, 6:30 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Neil Andrews, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel & Friends, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jeanne Marshall Bindley, 5 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.