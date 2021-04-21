Thursday, April 22
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic with Robin Anderson, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 8:30 p.m. (Break in the Weather party).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—James Crockett, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano Bar, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Brooke Nunn, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Audiodrive, 12:30 p.m.; Brooke Nunn, 3:30 p.m.; Madison County, 4 p.m.; Taylor & Von, 5:30 p.m.; Road Trip, 8 p.m. (Break in the Weather party).
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Loriann Bowdish, 8 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—David Marshall Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 5:30 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Distilled, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.; Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Stella & Me, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 4 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, April 25
Music
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Music
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 5 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Eclectic Red, 7 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.