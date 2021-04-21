170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, April 22

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic with Robin Anderson, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 8:30 p.m. (Break in the Weather party).

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—James Crockett, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano Bar, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Brooke Nunn, 5 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Music

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Audiodrive, 12:30 p.m.; Brooke Nunn, 3:30 p.m.; Madison County, 4 p.m.; Taylor & Von, 5:30 p.m.; Road Trip, 8 p.m. (Break in the Weather party).

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Loriann Bowdish, 8 p.m.

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—David Marshall Band, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 5:30 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Distilled, 7:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woelfel, 7 p.m.; Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Stella & Me, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 4 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, April 25

Music

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel and Mr. G, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 26

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Games

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

Music

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 5 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Eclectic Red, 7 p.m.

Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you