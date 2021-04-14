170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, April 15

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—”Star Wars” trivia, 7 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Music

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Wildstreet, Stormbreaker and Jamie Fontaine and The Level, 9 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Los Rugar, 9 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Music

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 7 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rolland Bell, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—SOLAR, 8 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—The Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Dark Sun, Alborn, Monroe and Unsung Heroes, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—That Gurl, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hucksters, 4 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 5 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, April 18

Music

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil with Your Mom, 3 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 19

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting March 17)

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Andy Brasher, 7:30 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Music

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags