Thursday, April 15
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—”Star Wars” trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Wildstreet, Stormbreaker and Jamie Fontaine and The Level, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Los Rugar, 9 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Longhorn DJ/Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kickin’ It With Kev, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rolland Bell, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—SOLAR, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—The Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, Illinois—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Dark Sun, Alborn, Monroe and Unsung Heroes, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—That Gurl, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hucksters, 4 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 5 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, April 18
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil with Your Mom, 3 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, April 19
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting March 17)
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Andy Brasher, 7:30 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Music
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ, 5 p.m. (Bike Night).
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.