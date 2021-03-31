Thursday, April 1
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Freddie Hernandez, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Music
AERO Ale House, 6164 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 5 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Steve Peck, Dave Potter and Gary McAdams with the Stateline All-Stars, 8 p.m.
Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Sound Box, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—John Gay, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Bourbon House, The Almas, Revolution-X and Let Fate Decide, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Coyote Jose Angel Ledesma, 9 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Mr. G’s G-Force, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Kyle Young, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Johnny T-Bird, 7 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, April 4
Music
The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kickin’ it with Kev, 2 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Monday, April 5
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 8 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Mike Merryfield, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Music
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Olivia Lamoreux, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.