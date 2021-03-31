170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, April 1

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Freddie Hernandez, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Music

AERO Ale House, 6164 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—The Decade, 8 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 5 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Steve Peck, Dave Potter and Gary McAdams with the Stateline All-Stars, 8 p.m.

Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Sound Box, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Trudell, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—John Gay, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Music

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Bourbon House, The Almas, Revolution-X and Let Fate Decide, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Coyote Jose Angel Ledesma, 9 p.m.

The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Mr. G’s G-Force, 6 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Kyle Young, 6 p.m.

Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Johnny T-Bird, 7 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Leftovers, 5 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Games

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.

Sunday, April 4

Music

The Kosh Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kickin’ it with Kev, 2 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 5

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 6:30 p.m.

Comedy

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 8 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Mike Merryfield, 7:30 p.m.

Games

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Music

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam with Olivia Lamoreux, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

