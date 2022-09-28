Thursday, Sept. 29
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 8:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Lamrou Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Too Sick Charlie, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
ComedyCaptain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Jaime de Leon and Amanda Cohen, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Stand-up night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
MusicBadger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jamie Lin Wilson, 8:30 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Stereotype, 7:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mr. Kharlie M., 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Matthew Adam, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank and Co. Band, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Denny Diamond, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The night in Jails, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid, Cyd and Steve, 7 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Bryan Alan Piper, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Movie trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
MusicApple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Joey Halbur, 11 a.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser and Pauley, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jacob Henry, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, noon.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The CarTunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Heath Duo and Wolves with Virginia, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Empty Vees, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cruisin Round, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Tyler and Brido, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Driveway Thriftdwellars, 4 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Loriann and Brido, 11 a.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Gary McAdams Band, 1 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 2
MusicApple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Cork N’ Classic, noon.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Heroes and Legends, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge Band, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Dawg Bones, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Rock Central Adult Rockers, 12:30 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Doghouse Roses, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz and Mike DeRose, 5:30 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Legends Food and Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Un-Hich’d, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Luke Cerny, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cody James, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
