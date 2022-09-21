Thursday, Sept. 22
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ordinary Elephant, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Uriah Storm, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Badass Cover Tunes, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—SWINGfish, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones, 5:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Comedy
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Costaki Economopoulos, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 4 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Seth Brown, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Attitudes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steadily Improv’ing, 7:30 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mason Meyer, Michael Alexander, Bill Miller, Billy Don Burns, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Greg Shaffer, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Radiant Beings, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Hornzz, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Marshall Band, 7 p.m.
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Tim Breidenstein, 11 a.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Black Moods, Naked Gypsy Queens, Bourbon House and The Forty-Twos, 8 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—The Manberries, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Kaia Fowler, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—O.N.S.E.T., 6 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Rob’s Alibi, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins and the Night Shift, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective, 6 p.m.
Holly's Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Four Eyes and Dead Eye Ry, 1 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 2 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Blackwater Duo, 10 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Matt and Mark, 4 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dakota Tamminga, noon; Marques Morel, 1:30 p.m.; Railhopper, 3 p.m.; Mason Meyer and The Stolen Thunder Band, 4:30 p.m.; Buck Neck-Ed, 6 p.m.; Frank Martin Busch and The Name, 7:30 p.m.; Gregg Hall and Wrecking Ball, 9 p.m.; IV and The Strange Band, 10:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—The Jimmys, noon.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Ecolimes, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Acoustic Generation, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alex Wilson Band, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Jeff Winard’s Polka Party, 2:30 p.m.; John Nelson, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Lepien, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Roundabouts, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Retro Specz, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Ryan McGrath Band, 4 p.m.
Comedy
The Barn on Prairie, 5828 S. County G, Janesville—Comedy night, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Music
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Emilio, noon.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Greg Gerard, 3 p.m.
Hotel Goodwin, rooftop, 500 Public Ave., Beloit—Andy Braun, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—That Gurl, 2 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Patrick Terry, 2 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chris Kohn, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Davis Beck, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—2 AM Band, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Back2Back, 2 p.m.
Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40 Band, 1 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Cornhole tournament, noon.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Billy Flynn, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Tim O’Grady, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge Band, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Music
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Tim O’Grady, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Bryne, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 8:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Lamrou Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Too Sick Charlie, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Stand-up night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.