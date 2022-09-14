Thursday, Sept. 15
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Guest, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Flood Brothers, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Rose Among Thorns, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Captain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Stand up show, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Cactus Mother, 7 p.m.
Downtown Beloit Association, Rollin’ Whiskey, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Fender Bender, 6 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Kilo Sierra, 6 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—LaiVenn, 4 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Sensations, 8:30 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Brit Stokes with Shaun Peterson, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Dewcary and Bill “Sinatra” Serritella, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Xeno and Joe, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Mr. E, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—So It Goes, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Movie trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Music
Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County D, East Troy—GRiZ, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Quest, 7 p.m.
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Emilio, 11 a.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m.
Beloit Farmer’s Market, 557 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Back2Back, 9 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, W5110 County A, Elkhorn—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Katie Dahl, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Lorianne Bowdish, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Van Wailin, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Heroes and Legends, 4 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Moth, 8 p.m.
G5 Brewing Company, 1895 Gateway Blvd., Beloit—Polka, 2 p.m.; Mana Kintorso, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bootleg Soul, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—MadTadders, 3 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Midnight Angel, 8 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm, 4 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Wise Jennings, noon; Your Mom, 2 p.m.; Mason Meyer and the Stolen Thunder Band and Buck Neck-Ed, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Irish Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karl, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Strutter, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 2:30 p.m.; Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Scotty and the Bad Boys, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Empty Vees, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ Jones, 9 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Andy Braun, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 4 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nit Fire, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.
Endzone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan—Mike Marvell, 7 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Drag Queen naughty bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Music
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Cork N’ Classic, noon.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 1 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—D’Lite Duo, 1 p.m.
Hotel Goodwin, rooftop, 500 Public Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 3 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 3 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bad Habit, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Corner Boys, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Brido, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Midnight Angel, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Sweet ‘n Sour Duo, 1 p.m.; Dan Brusky, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—MadTadders, 3 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Son’s of Leroy, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Music
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jackie Brown, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Grey and Grayer, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Julius Bindrim, 6 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Joe and Zeno, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ordinary Elephant, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Badass Cover Tunes, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—SWINGfish Jazz, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones, 5:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Costaki Economopoulos, 7:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.