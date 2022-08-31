Thursday, Sept. 1
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Gebel Girls, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tadder Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Bryan Drewyor, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 5:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.; Judson Brown Duo, 6 p.m.; Almost Elton John, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pilot, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—SWINGfish, 6 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Nick & Friends, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Blue Steel, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Daniel Stratman, 3 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Neeno Fredricks Project, 11:30 a.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Honey Pies, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Nate and Brido, noon; JFK the Band, 6 p.m.; Josh Turner with Phil Vassar, 7 p.m.; Sail On, 7 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—MotherBucket, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Solution, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Brew City Rockers, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jack Williams, 7:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Brido, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jon Dawley, 6 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Something to Do, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Land of Linkin, 5 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Novy Spinners, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sully and the Boys, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 Highway 59, Milton—Fall Hazard, 7 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 4 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Special “K”, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois— DJ, 9 p.m.
Overflowing Cup Christian Coffeehouse, 1175 Madison Road, Beloit—PUSH Worship Band, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Gabriel Sanchez, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.; Telstar, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.; Eclectic Red, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Trailer Kings, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Sunfallen, 2 p.m.
Thresherman’s Park,, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton—Paul Hieser, 11 a.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Frank and Co. Band, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—David Hecht and the Who Dat, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Halestorm with Lines of Loyalty, 6 p.m.; A Night with the King, 7 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Party Marty, 9 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Karaoke
Emmy’s Classic Pub & Eatery, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Now, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bar Tabs, 4 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sarah the Red, noon.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck and Phil Trumpy, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bill Roberts Combo, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Bill Serritella and Elliot Wimbush, 4 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork n’ Classics, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Curington, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 2:30 p.m.; Tony Ocean, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Kyle Woods, 11 a.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Zaido Cruz, 2 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Cheap Shots, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Thresherman’s Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton—City Jug Band, 11 a.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Anne, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Cherry Pie, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—cash Box Kings, 4 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—The Britins, 7 p.m.; Foreigner, 7 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Blue Olives, 7 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Brady Lee, 7:30 p.m.; Kirstie Kraus, 8 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge with special guest Shawna Moore Schultz, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—John “Ludy” Puleo, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, noon.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Kyle Woods, 11 a.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Lara Bell Band, 1 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz and Mike DeRose, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Austin Skalecki, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
MusicCentral Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Dirty Groove, 6:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Menhall Pavilion, Central Park, 310 N. Main St., Edgerton—Dirty Groove, 6:30 p.m.
Overflowing Cup Christian Coffeehouse, 1175 Madison Road, Beloit—Ignite the Kingdom, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Danny “The Ginger” Grams, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 5:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.