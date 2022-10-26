Thursday, Oct. 27
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Patsy O’Brien, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Brian Cass, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Stand-up night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday. Oct. 28
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Alice Howe with Freebo, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Scary-Oke, 9 p.m.
Farmer's Inn & Brick's Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allen’s Grove Band, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Fast Lane, 7 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Andrew Robinson, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Matt Arnold, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Nate and Brido, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—At The Wayside, Common Threads, and Arcade Mode, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Silver Lake Inn, W5543 County A, Elkhorn—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Mark Croft, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The League of Erics, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static Band, 7 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nite Fire, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Music
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Tyler and Brido, 11:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Stange Daze, Outdrejas, Boneshaker, Dystology and S1N, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tony Furtado, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Top Flight, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Too Sick Charlie, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—DJ Joe, 9 p.m.
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Donnie Meyer, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Glen Erin Golf Club and Cursing Stone Pub, 1417 W. Airport Road, Janesville—Neeno Fredricks Project, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ Rich V, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon—Eye Before You, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Munson, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Nite Fire, 5 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—DJ Benny Blaze, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville— Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ Ragnar and karaoke, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Fast Lane Band, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson and Band, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—90 Proof, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Heads All Empty, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Honey Fingeres, Cactus Mother, and Party Marty and The Dirtbags, 9 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Music
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Joey Halbur, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—State Line Boys, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bad Habit, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—DJ Stan Zsori, 12:31 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nauti Nauti, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Doghouse Roses, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.