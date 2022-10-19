Thursday, Oct. 20
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jon Rouse, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Flood Brothers, 6 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Stand Up night, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thirsty Badger, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Naughty bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Tantric, Emperors and Angels, The Almas, Benjamin Trick, 8 p.m.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Doug Sheen, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Karen Johnson, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—AudioDrive, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Tony Rocker, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken Curtis, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Johnny B., 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tim O’Grady Jr., 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sherri Stouffer, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Music
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Emilio, 11 a.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—City of the Weak, Artifas, Morningstar, Finding Ghosts, Don’t Think Twicce, Would You Kindly, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Kaia Fowler, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Brian Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva—One More Saturday Night, 9:30 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Safe Under the Tree, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rock5ive Band, 8:30 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Blackwater, 10 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Derek Jones and the 50 South with Mason Meyer and Bill Miller, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Hucklebearers, 7 p.m.
Over the Vines, 1242 State Road 73, Edgerton—MadTadders, 11:30 a.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sipos and Young, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 5:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Spartz Electric, 7 p.m.
VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit—TNTT, 1 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Music
Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn—Cork N’ Classic, noon.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Eugene Gruber, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge Band, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.; bingo, 3:30 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sonya and Geoff, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Tim O’Grady, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kid-Scare-aoke, 5:30 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Patsy O’Brien, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Brian Cass, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.