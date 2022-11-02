Thursday, Nov. 3
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Guest, 5:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Jena Marie, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Chicago Farmer, 8:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Duo with Jim Walski, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Small Talk, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dr. Jim and the Yunkyard Dawg, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Paul Hieser, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sarah Day, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
MusicThe Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Lines of Loyalty, The Almas, Convoy, Monroe, Rolland Bell, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan and Dan Lepien, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Anna Tivel Trio and Christopher Porterfield of Field report, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 2 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Duo, 8:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mr. Pink, 8:30 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Shotgun Jane, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—stone Cold Country, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 8:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine-Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sushi Cowboy, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—From Within, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Il Boi, 7:30 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 3:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Band, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 3 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Matthew James, 3:30 p.m.
ComedyThe Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Alex Wilson, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Ben Barels, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Xeno and Joe, 5:30 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 5 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Real MacCoy’s, W8632 County A, Richmond—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
MusicBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Divas Singalong, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ Jones, 9 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.