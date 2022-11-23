Thursday, Nov. 24
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Sweet ‘n Sour, 6:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lost Souls, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Tommy and the Travelers, 7 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Kristin Toon Music, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Simply Yacht Rock, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Denny Diamond, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff and Ben Show, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—J. Henry, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8:30 p.m.
Bernie’s Pub and Grill, 39 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn—Under Siege, 8 p.m.
Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Paul Hieser, 1:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Hayward Williams and Paul Mitch, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Head’s All Empty, 6 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Kevin Kennedy, 10 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Got Wisco?, 8:30 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ and karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Van Wailin’ with Brian Mitchell, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—TRIAD, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Mark and Gretch, 7 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.
VFW, 179 E. Main St., Evansville—Cat Grayskull, 7 p.m.; Jonny Terror, 7:30 p.m.; Little Foot, 8:30 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ K, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The SEE TEAM, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Music
American Legion, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton—Mike Fuss and Friends, 2 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Greg Gerard, 3 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Hornug and Family, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer’s Big Band, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Bryne, 5:30 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Music
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Sundown Crowd, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jake Williams, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.