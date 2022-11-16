Thursday, Nov. 17
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jon Rouse, 5:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Erik Koskinen/Long Mama, 8:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—sureRICH, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Pupy Costello and the New Hiram Kings, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken Curtis, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Nate and Brido, 7 p.m.
Pete’s Parkside Pub, 103 N. Second St., Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Piano Bar with Taras Nahirniak, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Dawg Bones, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Matthew Adam, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cactus Mother, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Craig Gerdes, 8 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Wise Jennings, The Leptons, Party Marty and the Dirtbags, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steadily Improv’ing, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Trash Pandas, Party Marty, Whiskey and the Devil, Lunar Moth, Fourth Point, 8 p.m.
Bucky's Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mike Dowling, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Rat Baxter Band, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Kilo Sierra, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Novy Spinners, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Playing for Keeps with Velvet 100, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Marr’Lo, 10 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Midnight Angel, Jenny Lupien and Amy Christine, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Irish Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Shore, 3714 S. Shore Drive, Delavan—Chinsey, 6 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 2 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca and the Grey Notes, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—90 Proof, 8 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Stalley Cats, 8 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Purse bingo, 1 p.m.; Drag Queen bingo, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Music
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Rat Baxter Band, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—South of Stone Bridge and Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back40 Band, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Ben Liven and John Burgin, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sonya and Geoff, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bill Miller, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, Solar, Let Them Fight, Tomorrow is Yesterday, Wrong Remedies, 8 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Munson Band, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Frank and Co. Band, 6 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ BK, 6 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Josh Clark, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmy’s, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn—Shotgun Jane, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Usual Suspects, 7 p.m.; RailHopper, 8 p.m.; Mickey Magnum, 9 p.m.; Mason Meyer, 10 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horney Funkers, 8:30 p.m.
Ol' Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Blue Rhythm Duo, 8 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard Experience, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 5:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—MadTadders, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork n’ Classics, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—The Brothers Quinn, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.