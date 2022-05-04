Thursday, May 5
MusicBeloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 4 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Het, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Enchanted Onion, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Ivy Ford, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alyssia Dominguez, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Three Thin Dimes, 5 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
ComedyCaptain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 6
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Gina Marie, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Aranda, 8:30 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Dollar Man, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 9 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Dirty Canteen, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sharing Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins and the night Shift, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mason Meyer and the Stolen Thunder Band, Jackie Ernst, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Freitag, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Ex-Bombers, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sarah Day, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Marshall Band, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bar Tabs, 4 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—CarTunes, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—KARL, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ Rev, 9 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 9 a.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Spring Fling, 10 a.m.; Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kevin Troestler Band, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—PB&J Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Contact High, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bill Conway, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hucksters, 6 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 8
MusicChamps Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—WALSKI, 3 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Shawn Sharp, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—BA Band, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Mother’s Day open jam, 2 p.m.
Waterstreet Bar & Grill, 200 South St., Evansville—The OG’s, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 9
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio and Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Carlo Acoustic Man, 6 p.m.
GamesBootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Real MacCoy’s, W8632 County A, Richmond—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
MusicEast Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyEast Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Katie Scullin and Corey Hart, 7:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—WALSKI, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ethan Keller, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
ComedyFermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Charcuterie and Chuckles comedy show, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.