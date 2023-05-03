Thursday, May 4
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Swingfish, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Queen of Hearts, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Euchre, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag queen bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—JP CYR and the Ramblin’ Kind, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—2 AM, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Quest, 7 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—MudFire, The Leptons and Blackk Magikk, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.; G-Forece, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Suite 4, Janesville—Ben Palmer, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Wineo bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Munson, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Pimps, Outdrejas and Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Matt Sayles and the Driftless Revelers, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—CS, 2 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Evan Riley, 8:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Kashmir, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Polyjamorous, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karl, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Wait, What?, 7 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—The Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Blackwater Duo, 10 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Super-Lit, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Dakota Carl, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank and Co. Band, 5 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Milwaukee Comedy, 6:30 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—MotherBucket, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Riley Cosgrove, Dan Cassilgario and Sohrab Forouzesh, 5 p.m .and 7 p.m.
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Suite 4, Janesville—Ben Palmer, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, May 7
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Michael Tully, Noon; Jim Carratt Jr., 3:30 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—South of Stonebridge, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Band, 2 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Two Guys with Guitars, 1 p.m.
River Jack’s Bar and Grill, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Jim Best Entertainment, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Anne, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jimmy Voegeli, West Side Andy and Gary and Dereck Hendrickson, 7 p.m.
Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Gebel Girls, 5 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Ben Barels, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ben Gage, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Music
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Barbara Ann, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Sara the Red, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Writers Round with Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Divas Sinalong, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Ben Danaher, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Queen of Hearst, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Suite 4, Janesville—Drew Dunn, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 5:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.