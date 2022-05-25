Thursday, May 26
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—James Travis and Bryan Piper, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel and Guests, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Charlie Yeager, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ 5Alarm, 9 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
ComedyTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy show, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 27
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Videostar, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Bill Roberts Combo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Conway Family Band, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—TNT, 6 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—EG, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Brandon Santini, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Jimmy Nick, 8:30 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—TwaNG Dragons, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Simply Yacht Rock, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Blue Steel, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Big Wes Turner’s, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Tim Daniels Band, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Dan Riley, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Brian Alan Piper, 5 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jon Dawley, 6 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Soggy Prairie, 6 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm, 4 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Big Al Wetzel, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Duo, 3 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Wise Jennings, 3 p.m.
Pete’s Parkside Pub, 103 N. Second St., Delavan—DJ and The Bluesers, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karl Rocks, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Gimme Skynyrd, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.; The Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—ROCKJAM, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Gary Ztebnitz, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—John Gueher, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Saturday Morning Cartel, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Patrick Maher, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Zac Matthews Band, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Tent Show Troubadours, 6 p.m.
Waterstreet Bar & Grill, 200 South St., Evansville—Dazed n’ Confused, 1:30 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 29
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Steve Nix, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Allens Grove Band, 2 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, 11 a.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—EG, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan Trio, 3 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—The Beaux, 4 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—s AND s Duo, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 3 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork n’ Classics, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 2:30 p.m.; Whalen, 7 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Jenny Hunt, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Cheap Shots, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.
Waterstreet Bar & Grill, 200 South St., Evansville—BoomBox all 80’s Band, 7:30 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nauti-Nauti, 6 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 30
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan and Taylor and Von, noon.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio and Paul Flipowicz, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Karen Shook, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Matt and Sadie, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Trailer Kings, 5 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jason Thomas Band, 6 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Mr. G and Gina Marie, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 5 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—St. Joe Jack, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyGenisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Nathan Clemons, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Lola Blu, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stereotype, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Moncada, 6:30 p.m.; Mason Meyer, 8 p.m.; Whey Jennings, 8:30 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dino Ante, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.