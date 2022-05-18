Thursday, May 19
Music
ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.
The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—RUSS, 8:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Buckhorn Supper Club, 11802 N. Charley Bluff Road, Milton—Josh Quinn, 5 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dance Around Molly, 7 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Lola Blu, 8 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Buck Nekid, 6 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Derek Ramnarace, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Baker’s Union Band, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—88 with Scott, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jason Thomas Band, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Munson, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Smile Empty Soul, 8:30 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Julius Bindrim, 5 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Tim O’Grady Jr., 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Cactus Mother, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80’s Band, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Decades Rock, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 a.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Elements, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bill Conway, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dennis Martin Duo, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Brandon Payton-Carillo, 8:30 p.m.; DJ Emu, 10 p.m.
Comedy
G5 Brewing Company, 1895 Gateway Blvd., Beloit—Stand up comedy, 9 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2AM Band, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Rough Rider, 4 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 6 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—My Politic, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Kenny and The Night Owls, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Contact High, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ Rev, 9 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Ludy and The Tunes, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Full Rut, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—PB and J, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Proof, 8:30 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Tim and Nathan, noon.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca and the Grey Notes, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Kyler Kuzio, 2 p.m.
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—VanDwellers, 8 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Twang Dragons, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdock and the Imperfect Strangers, 6 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer and Craig Curtis, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ Emu, 10 p.m.
Comedy
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic comedy night, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Stand up comedy, 7 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 22
Music
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Dakota Pongratz, 2 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Backporch Twilight, 10 a.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—EG, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Craig Curtis, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40 Band, 2 p.m.
Pete’s Parkside Pub, 103 N. Second St., Delavan—Aquamarine, 4 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Gebel Girls, noon.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Back2Back, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Depot Express, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Holly's Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Bingo, 2 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio and Tom Holland, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dusty Road Duo, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Lo-Fi Killers, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Literary game night, 6:30 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Bingo, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—James Travis and Bryan Piper, 6 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel and Guests, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Charlie Yeager, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—DJ 5Alarm, 9 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy show, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.