Thursday, May 12
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Katie Scullin and Corey Hart, 7:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—WALSKI, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Amy Christine and Jenny Lupi, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ethan Keller, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
ComedyFermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Charcuterie and Chuckles comedy show, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 13
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Aranda, 8:30 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Hogtied to the Misfit, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Luke Callen and Long Mama, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jon Dawley, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Pinky and The Brains, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.; Jeremy and The Tucos, 9 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Deans Blue country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—WALSKI, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jacob Henry, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Blind Fiction, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Weber, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sparetime Bluegrass Band, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
ComedyLake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—TFI Friday comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Madtadders, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Trash Pandas, Party Marty, Boss Daughter, Don’t Think Twice, 8:30 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Ivy Ford, 4 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dulcimer Fest, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Indigo Canyon Duo, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
G5 Brewing Company, 1895 Gateway Blvd., Beloit—Knee-High July and Chad Olson, 12:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Attitudes, 8:30 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Head’s All Empty, 6 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Matt Woods with Lou Shields, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Downtown Harrison, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Nite Fire, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, noon; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Stateline Playboys, 2 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Paul Zanello, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Kenny Hotopp, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove Band, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Under Siege, 3 p.m.
ComedyThe Barn on Prairie, 5828 S. County G, Janesville—Comedy Night, 6:30 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 15
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Emily Knutson, 3:30 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—JFK The Band, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Pops Fletcher and The Hucksters, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Sully and the Boys, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open mic, 1 p.m.; Alex Williams, 6 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Rock Central House Band, 3 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 16
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio and Billy Flynn, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Dan Lepien, 5:30 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 5 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Denny Diamond, 11 a.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Burgundy Ties Duo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyFast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
MusicABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Buckhorn Supper Club, 11802 N. Charley Bluff Road, Milton—Josh Quinn, 5 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dance Around Molly, 7 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Buck Nekid, 6 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Derek Ramnarace, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Baker’s Union Band, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—88 with Scott, 5 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jason Thomas Band, 8 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.